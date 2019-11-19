Nigeria: Rev. Biodun Fatoyinbo Vindicated By a Federal High Court

press release

Experience, although not the best teacher, is a good teacher. We have learnt from experience that they are quick to criticize, ostracize and cast stones those who are the very "Act Masters" of what they criticize. En masse, they came to condemn a man that was alleged to have committed a crime with no evidential proof. I am amazed at the rate they all faded into thin air that raised their voices and pen against Mr. Fatoyinbo who are supposed to be his "Pulpit" Brothers and Sisters.

Never judge a book by its cover; do not be sentimental over what need realistic attention. You can't replace a challenge with sentiment when it requires reality to solve. I did an article on Rev. Biodun Fatoyinbo: How Innocent? which was published Saturday October 12, 2019 in Vanguard News Paper, as well as their online platform. I wrote from the point of reasoning rather than emotions, quite some backlash I received, and was painted as to have received funds to express an opinion totally void of sentiment. Funny enough, I am yet to meet the Clergyman or anyone connected to him.

The recent Ruling of The Federal High Court sitting in Bwari, Abuja once proved again you don't fight with sentiment what requires realistic approach. In his ruling, Justice Oathman Musa held that the case amounted to an abuse of judicial process, empty and purely sentimental. According to the Justice, the case was aimed at cruelty than obtaining justice. The end? A dismissed case in favour of Mr. Biodun Fatoyinbo with a million naira fine leveled against Busola Dakolo.

Whatever happened, in my opinion is a deep conspiracy only time will unearth. Once a thing or an issue is alleged, when there is an accusation, study the fact properly before your Pen paints; understand the motives before your voice utters; be doubly sure before your finger types, because, like the former Nigerian Minister of Aviation [Femi Fani-Kayode] puts it,

"Those that make false allegations do great damage to the cause of decency and justice."

The Court is not emotional, she is fact-driven.