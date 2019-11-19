Zimbabwe: Set Up Donor Fund to Help Zimbabweans, Chamisa Tells SA Govt

19 November 2019
263Chat (Harare)

Opposition MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has urged South Africa to assist in setting up a donor fund to help restore the dignity of citizens in the wake of man-made governance crisis in Zimbabwe.

Responding to South Africa's International Relations and Cooperation minister Grace Pandor, who said Zimbabwe's challenges can only be fixed by citizens themselves, Chamisa said her remarks were the correct diagnosis to the major problems affecting the country.

Chamisa said as the MDC, they welcome South African mediation to end the suffering faced by citizens of Zimbabwe.

"For months now, we have been asking our African brothers and sisters to look into the man-made governance crisis in Zimbabwe & help us restore the dignity of citizens.We are heartened by Minister Pandor's correct diagnosis of the major problem in Zimbabwe as toxic politics.

"We in the MDC stand ready to welcome South Africa and SADC's mediation in Zimbabwe to end the suffering that has gone on for far too long, and give our people hope. In the face of provocation and persecution, our commitment to a sustainable, peaceful outcome has not shirked.

"Dr Pandor has called for "practical solutions". I wish to plead with SA, in the interim, to help set up a donor fund for our people from which we can pay our doctors a decent wage. There is a silent genocide in hospitals which cannot wait for politicians to find each other," said Chamisa.

Delivering her keynote address at a University of South Africa symposium on Zimbabwe held under the theme: "Best path to prosperous Zimbabwe", Pandor said South Africa is ready to assist but without imposing on Harare.

"I think it's important to begin by saying the social, political and economic situation that is confronting Zimbabwe is one of the most challenging facing us in this southern Africa region. I think this is a stark fact, a reality that all of us can agree upon. This symposium, we regard it as our modest contribution to [the] beginning of a process of finding solutions to the many complex challenges which we believe will be resolved primarily by the people of Zimbabwe with the assistance of all the countries in the [Southern African Development Community] SADC region.

"There is no sense of arrogance that as South Africa we have the solution. The real, sustainable solutions will come from the people of Zimbabwe and we should not fool ourselves [to think] we have the solution. We would like to be a party to assisting and finding a way of resolving the problems as they confront our brotherly and sisterly country," said Pandor.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Business
Southern Africa
Governance
South Africa
Aid and Assistance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.