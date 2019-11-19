South Africa: One Dead, One Seriously Injured in an Electrocution

19 November 2019
ER24 (Johannesburg)

Boksburg — Two men working on a fence in Massel Road, Boksburg have been electrocuted this afternoon. One of the men, believed to be in his late 50s, sustained fatal injuries and the other serious injuries.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 12:25 to find another service already administering CPR on the older man. It is alleged that he came into contact with a live pole next to the fence. The second man, believed to be in his 20s, attempted to assist him as he was falling from the fence 3 meters up and was then also electrocuted. The older man's condition unfortunately deteriorated and he was declared dead on the scene. The younger man was transported to a private hospital in the area for further care.

The local Community Police Forum, as well as two other emergency services, were assisting on the scene.

Read the original article on ER24.

