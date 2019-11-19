South Africa: Stolen Vehicle and Ammunition Recovered

press release

"We appreciate the support from the public who continue to work hand in hand with the police to remove illegal firearms in our community. These firearms result in high crime rates and criminals who think they are above the law are murdering innocent people. The spirit displayed by our police officers in keeping our community safe is celebrated," said the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula.

A 22-year-old man made a brief appearance in the Ekuvukeni Magistrate's Court yesterday, 18 November 2019 for possession of suspected stolen property as well illegal possession of ammunition. The accused was remanded into custody and will make an appearance in court on Monday, 25 November 2019.

On 18 November 2019 at 19:00, Ekuvukeni Visible Policing officers were on patrol when they came across a white Toyota Fortuner travelling along the Helpmekaar Road. The vehicle did not have any registration plates. On further investigation, it was established that the vehicle was stolen in Umbilo recently. Ammunition was also found in the vehicle. The driver was unable to account for having the vehicle or ammunition in his possession and he was arrested.

In another operation, a 44-year-old man appeared in the Ladysmith Magistrate's Court yesterday and he was remanded into police custody. On Monday night, 18 November 2019, police were busy with an operation when they followed up information on the male in possession of firearm at Besters. Police proceeded to the male's place of residence, searched the premises and recovered a revolver with several rounds of ammunition. The revolver had its serial number tampered with.