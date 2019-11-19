South Africa: Stock Thief Ring Leader Nabbed for Bribery

19 November 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

On 17 November 2019 at 01:45, police officers from the Pietermaritzburg Flying Squad acted on evidence with regards to a vehicle transporting suspected stolen livestock. The vehicle was spotted on the N3 south bound near the Midmar Dam and it was intercepted by the police officers.

Two suspects aged 25 and 36 were arrested for being in possession of suspected stolen stock. Two cattle were seized by police and the suspect's vehicle was also impounded pending further investigation. Preliminary investigations revealed that the cattle were stolen in Bergville. The suspects will be profiled to establish if they are linked to stock theft cases reported in Bergville and surrounding areas. Both men are appearing at the Howick Magistrates Court today.

Yesterday, the investigating officer received a call from the ring leader who promised to pay him R5000-00 to squash the case. A trap was immediately set with the assistance of the SAPS Anti-Corruption Unit. The suspect arrived at the meeting point in Mkondeni and handed over R4000-00, with a promise to pay the remaining amount after the release of the suspects and the vehicle.

The 33-year-old suspect was subsequently arrested for bribery. R4000-00 in cash was seized by police. A case of bribery was opened at Alexandra Road SAPS and has been transferred to the Hawks for further investigation. The suspect will appear at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court tomorrow.

"This arrest is testimony that we have intensified our Festive Season Operations in the province. We are appealing to citizens to work hand-in-hand with the police in the fight against theft of livestock. It is disturbing to learn that butcheries, spaza shops and shisa nyamas are contributing to these crimes by buying stolen livestock," said the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.