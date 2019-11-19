South Africa: Stock Thief Ring Leader Nabbed for Bribery

press release

On 17 November 2019 at 01:45, police officers from the Pietermaritzburg Flying Squad acted on evidence with regards to a vehicle transporting suspected stolen livestock. The vehicle was spotted on the N3 south bound near the Midmar Dam and it was intercepted by the police officers.

Two suspects aged 25 and 36 were arrested for being in possession of suspected stolen stock. Two cattle were seized by police and the suspect's vehicle was also impounded pending further investigation. Preliminary investigations revealed that the cattle were stolen in Bergville. The suspects will be profiled to establish if they are linked to stock theft cases reported in Bergville and surrounding areas. Both men are appearing at the Howick Magistrates Court today.

Yesterday, the investigating officer received a call from the ring leader who promised to pay him R5000-00 to squash the case. A trap was immediately set with the assistance of the SAPS Anti-Corruption Unit. The suspect arrived at the meeting point in Mkondeni and handed over R4000-00, with a promise to pay the remaining amount after the release of the suspects and the vehicle.

The 33-year-old suspect was subsequently arrested for bribery. R4000-00 in cash was seized by police. A case of bribery was opened at Alexandra Road SAPS and has been transferred to the Hawks for further investigation. The suspect will appear at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court tomorrow.

"This arrest is testimony that we have intensified our Festive Season Operations in the province. We are appealing to citizens to work hand-in-hand with the police in the fight against theft of livestock. It is disturbing to learn that butcheries, spaza shops and shisa nyamas are contributing to these crimes by buying stolen livestock," said the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula.