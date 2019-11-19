Tanzania: Horticulture Products Earn Over $700m

TANZANIA has earned more than 700 million US dollars through sale of horticultural products this year after improvement on farming practices through technical support made to farmers by Tanzania Horticultural Association (TAHA).

The Executive Director of TAHA, Ms Jacqueline Mkindi made the remarks here recently when giving a word of thanks in the just ended farmers and financial institution platform forum aimed at exchanging experience of their activities to enable a mutual enabling environment of their business.

Ms Mkindi thanked the government's determination to help the sector realize its dream of helping majority of Tanzanians where about 70 to 80 percent are rely on agriculture.

Ms Mkindi said that the country exported horticultural produce values 64 million US dollars in 2006 but this year the figure has jumped to 700 million US dollars something which has made individual farmers engaging in cultivation to improve their lives.

"We thank the government for removing 54 agricultural taxes which were a deadlock for improvement of the sector but we still wish if others are slashed so that the environment becomes more improved for bettering our farmers" stressed Ms Mkindi.

She said that in order to make our country graduate to middle status some initiatives should be instituted to our farmers to increase outputs and qualities to meet domestic and external markets.

Ms Mkindi said that 65 percent of requirements needed by industries as raw materials are farming products, thus improvement in the sector is of paramount, if it has to contribute to the country's transition to the middle income status.

On his side, Mwanza Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr John Mongela commended TAHA for their initiatives to support farmers at this time when the world is witnessing different environmental changes, therefore, farmers are supposed to cultivate small areas and get high yields.

He said that through training which TAHA is conducting to farmers now the area continues to witness an increase of greenhouse effect due to education they impart to the public which has helped to manage the environment.

The RC advised farmers who turned up in the agri finance fair to join with TAHA because it helps farmers to get market of their produce.