Nigeria: Buhari Transmits Six Bills to Senate for Consideration, Passage

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday transmitted six aviation sector bills to the Senate for consideration and passage into law.

The bills are; Civil Aviation Bill, 2019; Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria Bill, 2019 and Nigerian College of Airspace Management Agency (Establishment) Bill, 2019;

Others are Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (Establishment) Bill, 2019; Nigerian Meteorological Agency (Establishment) Bill, 2019 and Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (Establishment) Bill, 2019.

The president's request was contained in a letter addressed to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and read on the floor during plenary.

The request is pursuant to Section 58 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), the president said in his letter.

Mr Lawan, after reading the letter, directed the clerk to ensure that the bills are gazetted and distributed to all the senators - before the commencement of debate on the details and provisions of the bill.