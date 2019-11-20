Nigeria: Buhari Transmits Six Bills to Senate for Consideration, Passage

Photo: Premium Times
President Muhammadu Buhari.
19 November 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Queenesther Iroanusi

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday transmitted six aviation sector bills to the Senate for consideration and passage into law.

The bills are; Civil Aviation Bill, 2019; Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria Bill, 2019 and Nigerian College of Airspace Management Agency (Establishment) Bill, 2019;

Others are Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (Establishment) Bill, 2019; Nigerian Meteorological Agency (Establishment) Bill, 2019 and Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (Establishment) Bill, 2019.

The president's request was contained in a letter addressed to the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and read on the floor during plenary.

The request is pursuant to Section 58 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), the president said in his letter.

Mr Lawan, after reading the letter, directed the clerk to ensure that the bills are gazetted and distributed to all the senators - before the commencement of debate on the details and provisions of the bill.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.