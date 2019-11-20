Nigeria: Leaking Pipeline - LASEMA, NNPC Apply Chemicals to Minimise Explosion Risk

19 November 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Urowayino Jeremiah

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Response Team said it had taken measures to minimise the risk of explosion from a leaking pipeline at Baruwa area, Jakande, Ipaja, Lagos.

The Director-General of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Tuesday.

According to him, the team discovered that petrol was leaking from the pipeline at Baruwa area, Jakande in Ipaja.

He explained that further information gathered at the scene revealed that the cause of the leakage was due to improper sealing of the pipeline.

"We were also informed that the pipeline had been damaged before now.

"Safety measures have been taken by our response team and officials of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) by blanketing the region of leakage with chemicals to avoid explosion.

"No casualty was recorded. The LASEMA response team, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and Lagos State Neighbourhood Agency (LNSC) are on ground to ensure the safety of people and their property, " Oke-Osanyintolu said.

He added that the Maintenance Team of NNPC had done the proper sealing off of the affected parts of the pipeline.

He said that while the operation would last, the use of fire had been prohibited in the area.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Petroleum
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.