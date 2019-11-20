Kenya: Imran Okoth Sworn in As Kibra Lawmaker After November 7 By-Election Win

19 November 2019
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — Imran Okoth has taken oath of office succeeding his late brother Ken Okoth the Kibra representative in the National Assembly.

Imran was elected on an Orange Democratic Movement ticked during the November 7 parliamentary by-election following Ken's demise in July after battling cancer.

The oath was administered Tuesday by the Clerk of the National Assembly Michael Sialai before the House Speaker Justin Muturi.

Okoth was accompanied to the dais by Jubilee Party's nominated MP Maina Kamanda who campaigned for him describing him as the handshake candidate.

Imran was declared winner by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) after garnering 24, 636 votes.

