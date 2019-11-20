Kenya: Anti-Sexual Harassment Campaign #CampusMeToo Launched in Nairobi

19 November 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Sylvania Ambani

One in every two female students and one in every four male students has experienced a form of sexual harassment from a member of staff in Kenyan Universities.

This is according to a survey done by ActionAid in partnership with UN Women for the campaign under the hashtag #CampusMeToo that is set to be launched today at the University of Nairobi.

BREAKING THE SILENCE

Macrine Ondigo the project coordinator says the campaign aims at empowering students to break the silence on sexual harassment and advocate for the development and implementation of new, and improvement of existing, anti-sexual harassment policies in Kenyan universities and colleges.

The campaign also aims at ensuring a safe and conducive learning environment for students.

"Sexual harassment targeted at students in higher learning institutions in Kenya is a deeply ingrained issue. It continues to undermine human rights and unfairly deprives the youth of Kenya a safe environment in which they can thrive, innovate and contribute positively to their personal and educational development," said Ms Ondigo.

"The campaign is aimed at garnering support from Kenyan youth in higher learning institutions through a signature collection process in support of a petition to be presented to the Ministry of Education, insisting that they address the injustice of sexual harassment by attending to demands of students in campuses," she added.

SUPPORTING THE VICTIMS

Some of the demands include for the institutions to facilitate all newly-enrolled students to watch an educational resource on sexual harassment, and make sexual harassment a topic in every induction of students, conduct a yearly training for all staff on sexual harassment and signing a standardised code of conduct and ethics.

The campaign will also push for the appointment of a Gender Officer with the obligation of facilitating training and outreach on sexual harassment as well as providing resources and support to victims of sexual harassment.

The campaign further seeks to establish an investigative committee which the students can approach when they have received unfair or missing marks due to instances of sexual harassment from university lecturers or staff.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.