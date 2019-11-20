Kenya/Togo: Fans Blast Wanyama as Kenya Struggle Against Togo

19 November 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Victor Wanyama has come under heavy criticism for his performance during Kenya's one-all draw with Togo on Monday night in a 2120 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match in Nairobi.

Harambee Stars shared the spoils with the West African team at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, in a match team captain Wanyama appeared off the pace.

MISPLACED PASSES

He was also guilty of misplaced passes and struggled to commandeer the middle of the pack against a physically able Togolese side, managed by veteran coach Claude Le Roy.

"We are relying too much on Wanyama and it seems the player may have reached his end for the national team," Kakamega Homeboyz owner Cleophas Shimanyula told Goal.com.

"We have better midfielders in the Kenyan Premier League who can replace Wanyama and the selectors should stop looking at big names and focus on players available locally."

QUALIFICATION CAMPAIGN

"Wanyama has become a liability to the team," a Kenyan fan by the name Tosh Ole Muyaa said on Facebook.

Kenya drew first blood courtesy of Johanna Omollo's fierce shot just before the break.

But Togo fought back, and managed an equaliser off a header from a corner kick.

This result leaves coach Francis Kimanzi with all to do to secure qualification, as Stars have to travel to Togo and Comoros in two of the remaining away fixtures.

