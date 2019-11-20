Kenya/Uganda: Gor Mahia's Batambuze Undergoes Knee Surgery in Uganda

Gor Mahia defender Shafiq Batambuze has finally undergone a surgery on his left knee after seven months of seeking financial assistance to help him fund the operation.

According to information on Gor's website, the Ugandan international will be discharged from hospital this Friday.

CONTRACT WITH GOR

"Batambuze has gone through surgery and will be discharged on Friday 22nd November 2019. We wish him a quick recovery," read the club statement.

Batumbuze confided to Nation Sport that he is in Uganda and has received treatment at Kousu Hospital in Entebbe Kampala at a cost of Sh350,000 he raised from family members and friends.

He also revealed that the doctors have told him that he is expected to be back on the pitch after five months and assured Gor Mahia fans that he will see to it that he finishes his contract which ends in November next year.

"I will have to finish my contract with Gor Mahia that is ending in November next year. I will be back strong, hopefully to help Gor continue its dominance in KPL and continental football," said Batambuze.

Gor Mahia Chairman Ambrose Rachier has meanwhile clarified that the club did not offer any monetary assistance to the defender since they had no money.

QUICK RECOVERY

"I'm a very honest person and I can't lie that we contributed financially to help him undergo treatment. In fact I'm hearing it from you that he has been treated," Rachier told Nation Sport.

"He is our player, we are happy that he finally got assisted and we wish him a quick recovery. It was hard for us to assist because of the abrupt departure of our shirt sponsor SportPesa. Since then, we've found it hard to pay our players their salaries in time," Rachier added.

The Ugandan left back got injured in April when the reigning champions won 2-1 against Ulinzi Stars in Kenya Premier League match at Afraha Stadium. Batambuze didn't finish the game as he was substituted before the end of the second half.

Before the encounter, Batambuze was making a comeback from another injury he sustained during KPL match against Bandari FC.