Kenya: Vivian, Hubby Sam West Reveal the Challenges They Face As a Blended Family

19 November 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Sylvania Ambani

Singer Vivian and her hubby Sam West have opened up about their relationship and some of the challenges they face in their blended family.

The two while appearing in an interview with K24 news anchor, Betty Kyallo, said it was not an easy job raising their two kids gotten from previous relationships.

"One of the key things with blended families, you have to understand who you are. You are different species, it is not a normal family. Because one you are trying to connect with your partner as two individuals and now you also have other people as well. You have a child, she has a child and the two of them also have to integrate," said Sam West.

The couple revealed that their biggest challenge was trying to find the best way to incorporate their different parenting skills and come up with one formula that works for the both of them.

"We have different ways in which we were used in bringing up our children differently, so that is also an issue because maybe there is something he will see maybe me and Natalie and he will be like why don't you try this and it's easy to take offence with that. And maybe I will do the same with him and Ty and it's a girl and a boy, so also their behaviours are completely different," said Vivian.

The Fell Me hit maker started dating Sam West who also doubles up as her manager sometime in 2017.

They later celebrated their traditional wedding in March 2018.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

