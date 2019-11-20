Kenya: DCI Probes Murder of Taxi Driver Killed in Embakasi and Dumped in Kikuyu

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is investigating murder of an Uber driver suspected to have been killed by his employer and two accomplices following a dispute over Sh 17,000.

The taxi driver Brian Moseti's body was found on a small road between Kikuyu and Thongoto Townships off Southern By-pass on October 26 after meeting his employer Kibiku Wambugu in Embakasi.

UNPAID DEBT

The driver had been summoned by Wambugu and his friend Eric Gaturi for a meeting at his friend Peter Kihara's home to discuss the outstanding Sh 17,000 debt the deceased had not paid his employer, the condition of the vehicle and the business.

He was later found dead the same day. Moseti was the driver of vehicle KCR 384W a Honda Fit which is lying at Embakasi Police Station.

Moseti's family reported him missing on October 28, 2019 - two days after his body had been collected with visible stab wounds.

Constable Joshua Kyalo of Embakasi DCI offices says either Moseti was killed at Kihara's home and his body dumped or he drove the three suspects to Kikuyu upon being summoned by Wambugu.

"We believe the deceased was stabbed to death at the homestead of Kihara and the body taken away to the main Southern By-pass where the suspects stage-managed the scene to make it look if the deceased had been knocked by a moving vehicle along the said road," Kyalo states in documents filed at the Makadara Law Courts.

But in the same application, Kyalo says the deceased is believed to have driven the said motor vehicle from Embakasi Estate to Kikuyu Township upon being summoned by Wambugu.

FREED ON BAIL

Wambugu was arrested on November 15 while Kihara and Gaturi were picked up the next day and detained at Embakasi Police Station.

Kyalo said he needs time to review the surveillance cameras which captured the vehicle's movement from October 20 and particularly, October 26 when Moseti was killed.

The detective also said the team of investigators needs to visit the scene of crime in Kikuyu to gather more evidence.

Kyalo said he needs to secure the scenes which have already been interfered with and conduct a thorough search at Kihara's home with a view of recovering the murder weapon if possible.

He also needs to gather forensic evidence, including call data records of the suspects and the deceased and thereafter make more arrests of their accomplices.

The detective sought custodial orders to hold the three at the station for 14 days but Chief Magistrate Heston Nyaga rejected the application. He freed the suspects on a bond of Sh 500,000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh 400,000.

Nyaga restrained the suspects against accessing any of the crime scenes including Kihara's home. The suspects will be appearing before Kyalo on his directions during the investigations.