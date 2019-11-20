Kenya: Protesters Decry Poor State of Kenyan Football

19 November 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Dozens of protesters on Monday took to the streets of Nairobi to bemoan what in their view is the failing standards and poor management of Kenyan football.

Donning white t-shirts and waving placards, the protesters, led by Phillip Otieno and Stephen Kiama, also petitioned the Senate to halt the forthcoming Football Kenya Federation (FKF) elections.

SH244 MILLION SCANDAL

They claimed, in the petition seen by Nairobi News, that FKF had violated both the Kenyan law and football statues in conducting its elections which are set for December 7.

They also said the current FKF administration has failed the accountability test, especially in relation to the spending of Sh244 million from the government for Harambee Stars preparations for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, and a separate Fifa grant of Sh135 million for purchasing an Outside Broadcasting (OB) van.

Contacted, a bullish FKF president Nick Mwendwa rubbished these concerns, insisting that the federation has adequate conflict resolution mechanisms to resolve its challenges.

"The federation has both a National Executive Committee (NEC) and a Disciplinary Committee. There's an Annual General Meeting where delegates can raise their issues. The FKF Electoral Board has an Appeals Committee for those with grievances, why go to the streets?" posed Mwendwa.

Mwendwa has been cleared to defend his seat for a second four-year term.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

