Kenya: 'Koliks' at Last - Didmus Barasa, Simba Arati Kiss and Make Up in Parliament

19 November 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Nahashon Musungu

Lawmakers Simba Arati and Didimus Barasa appeared to have kissed and made up, two weeks after the battle that marred the Kibra by-election.

On Tuesday, Barasa and Arati were spotted in a 'handshake' and exchanging pleasantries within Parliament buildings.

At some point, the MPs were seen chatting and also walking together hand in hand.

Arati and Barasa had a public spat which led to the latter being harassed in public during the Kibra by-elections.

In a video that went viral on social media, Arati who was vouching for ODM's and eventual winner Imran Okoth, was seen threatening to chase Barasa from a polling centre at Lindi.

Barasa was backing Jubilee's McDonald Mariga.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.