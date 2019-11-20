Tanzania: Food, Commodities Raise Tanzania's Inflation

Inflation in Tanzania for the month of October increased to 3.6 per cent from 3.4 per cent recorded in the previous month, data from National Bureau of Statistics indicate.

NBS attributed this to an increase in prices of food and non-food items and other commodities. According to the Bank of Tanzania Monthly Economic Review, the overall index went up to 115.84 in October, from 111.83 recorded in October, last year.

The inflation rate for food and non-alcoholic beverages rose to 5.1 per cent from four per cent recorded in September.

Meanwhile, annual inflation rate for food consumed at home and away in October increased to six per cent from 5.1 per cent recorded in September.

On the other hand, the 12-month index change for non-food products in October, decreased to 2.7 per cent from 3.1 per cent recorded in September.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages inflation rate in October, show an increase of 5.1 per cent from four per cent recorded in September.

Annual inflation rate consumed at home and away in October increased to six per cent from 5.1 per cent recorded in September.

On the other hand, the 12-month index change for non-food products in October decreased to 2.7 per cent from 3.1 per cent recorded in September, NBS added.

The consumer price index, which excludes food and energy, between September and October shrank by 0.1 per cent.