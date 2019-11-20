Tanzania: Food, Commodities Raise Tanzania's Inflation

18 November 2019
The East African (Nairobi)
By Dorothy Ndalu

Inflation in Tanzania for the month of October increased to 3.6 per cent from 3.4 per cent recorded in the previous month, data from National Bureau of Statistics indicate.

NBS attributed this to an increase in prices of food and non-food items and other commodities. According to the Bank of Tanzania Monthly Economic Review, the overall index went up to 115.84 in October, from 111.83 recorded in October, last year.

The inflation rate for food and non-alcoholic beverages rose to 5.1 per cent from four per cent recorded in September.

Meanwhile, annual inflation rate for food consumed at home and away in October increased to six per cent from 5.1 per cent recorded in September.

On the other hand, the 12-month index change for non-food products in October, decreased to 2.7 per cent from 3.1 per cent recorded in September.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages inflation rate in October, show an increase of 5.1 per cent from four per cent recorded in September.

Annual inflation rate consumed at home and away in October increased to six per cent from 5.1 per cent recorded in September.

On the other hand, the 12-month index change for non-food products in October decreased to 2.7 per cent from 3.1 per cent recorded in September, NBS added.

The consumer price index, which excludes food and energy, between September and October shrank by 0.1 per cent.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: East African

Most Popular
Tanzania
Business
East Africa
Commodities
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.