South Africa: Disputed Funeral Claim - Family Bring Corpse to Insurer's Office

Photo: Twitter screenshot
A screenshot from the video of the body placed in an Old Mutual office.
20 November 2019
allAfrica.com

Cape Town — A South African family brought a corpse to the office of insurer Old Mutual, eNCA reports.

Various news reports say that the incident occurred  after the insurer allegedly to settle a funeral claim.

A video circulated widely on social media, shows family members dropping the body, apparently at a branch in KwaZulu-Natal.

In response to an outraged tweet, Old Mutual said on Twitter: "Good evening, this has been most unsettling and we are sympathetic towards the family during this difficult time. We can confirm that the claim was paid. Due to the sensitive nature of this matter, we will continue engaging directly with the family."

