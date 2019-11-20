Nigeria: Bayelsa Election Peaceful but Witnessed Late Arrival of Materials - Observers

20 November 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Bassey Willie

Yenagoa — An accredited election observers group, SING Nigeria, has said that last Saturday's governorship election in Bayelsa State was peaceful, as voters conducted themselves in an orderly manner.

The executive director of the group, Mr Idris-Etanami Abiodun Usman, while presenting the preliminary report of their observations during the election in Yenagoa, added that smartcard reader machines worked well and the conduct of voters was reasonably peaceful.

He said: "During the visit, we observed that there was a strong presence of security operatives in the state which gave the people confidence to go out and exercise their franchise.

"The peculiar terrain of the state, coupled with the poor state of infrastructure, meant that the elections were always going to be characterised by several bottlenecks, that are manifested in the late arrival of officials and materials to the polling units and voting points

"A thriving democracy goes much deeper than the periodic cycles of conducting elections, even though election represent the starting point of democratic governance," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.