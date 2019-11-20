Nigeria: Bayelsa Poll - Jonathan Did Nothing Wrong Hosting APC Chieftains - Elumelu

20 November 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Balarabe Alkassim

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has done nothing wrong by hosting chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) after the defeat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Bayelsa State governorship, the party's caucus at the House of Representatives has said.

Jonathan had on Monday hosted the state governor-elect, David Lyon and other chieftains of the APC at his Yenagoa residence, hours after his party was defeated at the poll.

Briefing journalists on the violence and the outcome of the Kogi and Bayelsa elections, Minority Leader Ndudi Elumelu dismissed speculations that the former president worked and voted against the PDP during the election.

According to him, nobody has substantiated the claims as there was no forensic investigation that Jonathan voted for APC.

The caucus however said the elections in the two states fell short of acceptable standard in a democracy.

He said the Electoral Act Amendment bill will soon be placed before the House for consideration.

