South Africa: 3 Boks in Barbarians Starting XV to Face Brazil

Cape Town — Barbarians coach Eddie Jones has named three Springbok players in his starting XV to face Brazil in a historic match in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday.

Makazole Mapimpi, who scored two tries against Fiji at Twickenham last weekend, will again start on the left wing, while Lukanyo Am who gets a run-on start at outside centre.

Jano Vermaak also starts at scrumhalf.

Three more Springboks feature on the bench in the form of Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira , Marco van Staden and Dillyn Leyds .

The Barbarians face Brazil in their second match of their end-of-year fixtures with Wales waiting in the wings for their final encounter.

The side will be captained by Canada's Tyler Ardron.

Teams

Brazil

TBA

Barbarians

15 David Havili, 14 Bautista Ezcurra, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Billy Meakes, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Santiago Iglesias, 9 Jano Vermaak, 8 Josh Strauss, 7 Peter Samu, 6 Angus Cottrell, 5 Luke Jones, 4 Tyler Ardron (captain), 3 Hencus van Wyk, 2 Andrew Makalio, 1 Campese Maafu

Substitutes: 16 Tendai Mtawarira, 17 Rory Best, 18 Wiehahn Herbst, 19 Ben Landry, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Joe Powell, 22 Mathieu Bastareaud, 23 Dillyn Leyds

