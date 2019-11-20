Kenya: Ruring'u Stadium Ownership Tussle Finally Resolved

19 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Joseph Wangui

Sports Kenya is set to take full control of the historical Ruring'u stadium in Nyeri following an out-of-court settlement of a long-standing ownership dispute with the Agricultural Society of Kenya.

On Monday, the agency said negotiations with ASK and the county government of Nyeri had been successful and the ownership dispute had been solved.

Appearing before Justice Mary Oundo of the Environment and Lands Court Nyeri, the agency's lawyer however said the parties needed seven days to file the arbitration consent in court.

The dispute on ownership of the stadium started in 2017 after the Ministry of Sports began the process of renovating the facility.

Refurbishment of the stadium was launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta in February of that year and was scheduled to be complete by July 2018. However, the Trustees of the Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) quickly moved to court accusing Sports Kenya and Nyeri County of trespass and encroachment on the land the stadium stands.

The stadium initially hosted an annual agricultural exhibition by ASK before the society relocated the fair to Kabiruini grounds.

ASK through their lawyer Wekesa Milimo said they were not involved in the plans to renovate the stadium.

He argued that the government disregarded land laws and property rights by taking over ownership of the land and evicting the tenants.

"ASK is the registered owner of the property in suit and unless the respondents are restrained by the court it will suffer irreparable loss and damage," the lawyer indicated.

The county government in its documents filed in court had argued that the land was registered in the name of its predecessor, County Council of Nyeri in 1958. But Milimo noted that the county government had no legal document to demonstrate ownership.

The county government further indicated that the land was donated to the then government -- under British Emperor -- by the Aithiegeni clan for sporting activities.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
Business
East Africa
Infrastructure
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.