Namibia: Govt Constructs N$25 Million Resource Centre in Nkurenkuru

19 November 2019
New Era (Windhoek)
By Stefanus Nambara

An amount of N$24,6 million is budgeted for the construction of a multi-purpose youth resource centre in Nkurenkuru in Kavango West region, spread over the next two financial years.

This was revealed by the Minister of Sport, Youth and National Service, Erastus Uutoni, during a site handover for the envisaged centre at the town last Thursday.

The first phase, which is the fencing off of the 21-hectare piece of land for the centre that is to have components such as a conference facility, library, tailoring workshop and computer room, has already commenced. "First we envisaged a youth-friendly facility and venue for youth-driven activities; secondly we envisaged that it serves as a facility for structured directorate programmes such as short courses in basic skills in ICT, tailoring, business management, gymnasium and conferences in various disciplines," Uutoni said.

"The Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service believes that empowerment and development of the youth section is most crucial for any given country. Thus, providing safe, structured and inclusive settings that focus on a broad range of developmental needs can best serve the needs of young people," the minister said.

While recognising the challenges faced by the youth on a daily basis, he stressed the government's commitment to address their plight and assured that government will try its best to provide support and guidance at all times.

With public concern that the project may not see its completion as planned like some government projects in the town despite the Nkurenkuru Town Council allocating land to offices, ministries and agencies, Uutoni said development depends on the community as well, while the dependency on government syndrome hampers it.

He encouraged the community, local authority and regional leadership to work together and give a helping hand to the already existing plans of government.

He thanked council for availing land to the ministry for the construction of the centre, saying it has always been his call, since joining the ministry, to local authorities to take a lead in the development of the youth and recreational activities for residents.

