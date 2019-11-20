Namibia: Robbery Attack Claims Life

18 November 2019
New Era (Windhoek)
By Eveline De Klerk

Walvis Bay — A 28-year-old man from Swakopmund died early Saturday morning after he was robbed and attacked by a group of men at the town.

The incident took place at the corner of Mandume Ndemufayo and Amagus Streets, Mondesa around 00h00.

According to the regional crime coordinator for the Namibian police in Erongo, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu, the deceased identified as Romeo Kangulu was with his elder brother when they were attacked by the robbers.

Iikuyu says the two brothers were on their way home from a bar in Mondesa, when they were attacked close to the Mondesa cemetery and robbed of two Samsung cellphones, their trousers and shoes, jackets and wallets containing personal documents and money.

The elder brother managed to rescue the deceased from the suspects, as a result, they run into different directions as the suspects chased them.

"The elder brother reached home first and waited for the brother to come home. However, the deceased was found with head injuries lying in front of a ghetto around 05h45 by a passer-by in Mandume Ndemufayo, not far from where they were initially attacked," Iikuyu explained.

The deceased's body was taken to the Walvis Bay mortuary for post-mortem.

The police is appealing for anyone with information regarding the attack to contact Iikuyu at 082464757 or Warrant Officer Ludwig Orub at 081212040 or the nearest police station.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Namibia
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.