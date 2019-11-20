Uganda: UHRC Boss Med Kaggwa is Dead

The chairperson of the Uganda Human Rights Commission, Med Kaggwa has died.

Mr Kaggwa, the former Kawempe South MP was pronounced dead by doctors at Case Hospital where he was rushed on Wednesday morning.

Officials at the UHRC who declined to be named confirmed the development saying that Mr Kaggwa also a lawyer collapsed while driving his official car around Mulago.

The officials said that Kaggwa was driving himself in the UHRC official vehicle on Wednesday morning at about 7.30am.

More details to follow....