South Africa: EFF's Malema, Ndlozi to Appear in Court for Allegedly Assaulting Cop

20 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Kamva Somdyala

EFF leader Julius Malema and party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi will appear in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday on charges of assault relating to a 2018 incident, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Tuesday.

The pair allegedly assaulted a police colonel in April 2018 during the funeral of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed to News24 Malema and Ndlozi would be appearing in court after lobby group AfriForum issued a circular on Tuesday inviting the media to the proceeding.

The incident was caught on CCTV, and the officer subsequently opened a case against the two.

The NPA's decision to prosecute came after sustained pressure from AfriForum which announced in July it would approach the court with a mandamus application that would compel it to make a decision regarding the prosecution of Malema and Ndlozi.

In September, the NPA communicated with the lobby group that it would prosecute them.

"Although we welcome the NPA's decision to prosecute, it is regrettable that AfriForum had to put so much pressure on it simply to fulfil its constitutional duty. We will carefully monitor the case to ensure that the complainants get justice," the lobby group's head of private prosecutions unit, advocate Gerrie Nel, said at the time.

Asked if there were any other charges added besides assault, Mjonondwane said those details would only become available after the two appeared in court.

