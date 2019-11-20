South Africa: Senatla Hell-Bent On Becoming a 15s Springbok

Cape Town — Blitzbok speedster Seabelo Senatla is determined to force his way into the Springbok 15-a-side team.

Senatla has become a superstar on the sevens circuit, scoring 224 tries in 203 matches for the Blitzboks, leaving him fourth overall on the World Rugby Sevens Series try-scorers list.

England's Dan Norton tops the list with 338 tries, followed by Kenya's Collins Injera (271) and Argentina's Santiago Gomez Cora (230).

The 26-year-old Senatla has tried his hand in 15s rugby in recent seasons, playing on the wing for the Stormers in Super Rugby.

He hasn't quite reached the same lofty heights in the 15-a-side format, but it hasn't deterred him in reaching his goals.

"Seabelo is absolutely convinced that he can become a Springbok. That is his focus. He is actually discounting quite a bit in terms of wages to be able to do that. I hope he makes it. He is really keen," Stormers coach John Dobson said during a media briefing at the team's High Performance Centre in Bellville on Monday.

Senatla, along with Stormers team-mate Ruhan Nel, will play for Blitzboks in the first two World Rugby Sevens events in Dubai (December 5-7) and Cape Town (December 13-15), before committing to the Stormers for Super Rugby.

Dobson said midfielder Nel could leave later in the season if he cracks the nod for South Africa's Tokyo Olympic team.

"We've got Angelo Davids, Ruhan and Seabelo. Angelo is staying with the Sevens for the whole season, while Seabelo and Ruhan will join us at our pre-season camp after the Cape Town Sevens. Seabelo will be with us full-time. If he gets selected, Ruhan will go to the Olympics and miss the Super Rugby playoffs," Dobson added.

