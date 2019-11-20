Kenya: KPA Bosses Face Action Over Alleged Corruption

19 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Mohamed Ahmed

Senior Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) officers implicated in the Sh2.7 billion scandal could be sent packing this week, the Nation has learnt.

A section of KPA board of directors has reportedly decided to send home embattled Managing Director Daniel Manduku and four others linked to the corruption scandal at the government agency.

The four include operations general manager William Rutto, senior works officer Anthony Muhanji, principal civil engineer Bernard Nyobange and works officer Juma Chigulu.

The board, the Nation has learnt, wants to act before the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji acts on the multibillion shilling fraud files before him.

The files include those of Sh500 million Makongeni goods shed project, manufacture of concrete barriers at Sh1.4 billion and the Sh800 million Kisumu port revitalisation project.

PENDING ARRESTS

Mr Haji, who is currently out of the country, confirmed receipt of the files last week, saying: "The file was handed over yesterday (Tuesday). We have to look at it."

Now, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives are waiting for the DPP's recommendation before arresting Dr Manduku and his accomplices.

However, when contacted, board chairman Joseph Kibwana refuted claims that they had already made the decision to send the officials home.

Speaking to Nation on phone, Mr Kibwana said they were yet to receive official communication from the DCI in regards to the ongoing investigations.

"The board can only act after receiving official communication which we have not yet received," he said.

This comes even as it emerged that investigations into the Kisumu Port scandal has gained ground as DCI boss George Kinoti ordered for the trail of bank transactions of eight firms probed.

CHARGES

The companies are said to have shared the Sh800 million for the project that according to investigations was supposed to cost Sh100 million.

Problems have deepened for Dr Manduku after he alleged in a letter that the probe was as a result of tender wars at the port.

The statement appeared to have angered Mr Kinoti who accused the MD of defending himself instead of doing so in court.

Dr Manduku and the other KPA officials will face a number of charges, including that of engaging in procurement without an approved budget, engaging in a project without prior planning and conspiracy to defraud.

Other charges are abuse of office, financial misconduct, splitting of tenders to bypass procurement procedures and neglect of official duties. Dr Manduku is set to face 30 corruption charges.

