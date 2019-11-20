Kenya: Safaricom Pumps Millions to Ladies European Tour

Safaricom's M-Pesa Monday announced sponsorship of Sh23 million for next month's Ladies European Tour tournament to be held at Vipingo Ridge's PGA Baobab Course from December 5 to 8.

The tournament will not only mark the first time professional lady golfers have played competitively in the region but will also be the final event of the 2019 season. The 72-hole stroke play competition will be a significant milestone in the history of the sport in Kenya.

"We are honoured to be a key sponsor as Kenya and the region hosts its first ever Ladies European Tour (LET). At Safaricom, we have always been keen at promoting the growth of sports and sporting talent in the country. The Ladies European Tour presents an excellent opportunity to elevate Kenya as a golfing destination and to also encourage uptake of the sport among ladies in the country," said Safaricom acting CEO Michael Joseph.

Tickets are now on sale for Kenyans and golf lovers who want to be part of this spectacular event. General admission tickets are available at Sh1000 per day per person, while VIP tickets will go for Sh10,500 per day or Sh45,000 for a week-long VIP pass.

The VIP ticket offers access to the exclusive Clubhouse rooftop with priority views over the golf course, a welcome present, premium food and drinks, top level security and VIP parking. Tickets are available on www.ticketsasa.com.

The tournament has currently attracted a field of 108 with golfing stars from all over the world battling it out for a prize-fund Sh34 million (300,000 Euros). Among those scheduled to take part are Tiger Woods' niece, Cheyenne Woods, and Norway's Marianne Skarpnord.

With an expected live broadcast across the globe to millions of viewers, the event will showcase Kenya as a unique golfing and holiday destination as well as elevate the country as an important player on the world's stage, not just in terms of golf but sports in general.

The tournament will be preceded by a Pro-Am event on December 4, and the event organizers, U.COM Event will be contacting amateur Kenyan golfers to take their place alongside the professionals.