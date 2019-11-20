Sudan: U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Affirms Support to Transitional Government

Al-Fasher — US Chargé d'Affaires in Khartoum Brian Shukan, during a visit to Al-Fasher city Tuesday,, affirmed his country's support to the transitional government in Sudan to enable it to lead the change in the country.

The US diplomat has outlined that his embassy in Khartoum has been engaged in a series of meetings with the Sovereign Council, the Council of Ministers and activists to support and strengthen relations between the two sides to enhance joint cooperation.

He touched on the aid his country provides to Sudan, which he said amounted to $ 350 million.

The Ambassador has described the meeting in North Darfur as good and fruitful, adding that it helped him to understand the developments caused by the Sudanese revolution.

He expressed pleasure over the warm welcome and the hospitality extended to his delegation during the visit.