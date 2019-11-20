Sudan: U.S. Chargé d'Affaires Affirms Support to Transitional Government

19 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Al-Fasher — US Chargé d'Affaires in Khartoum Brian Shukan, during a visit to Al-Fasher city Tuesday,, affirmed his country's support to the transitional government in Sudan to enable it to lead the change in the country.

The US diplomat has outlined that his embassy in Khartoum has been engaged in a series of meetings with the Sovereign Council, the Council of Ministers and activists to support and strengthen relations between the two sides to enhance joint cooperation.

He touched on the aid his country provides to Sudan, which he said amounted to $ 350 million.

The Ambassador has described the meeting in North Darfur as good and fruitful, adding that it helped him to understand the developments caused by the Sudanese revolution.

He expressed pleasure over the warm welcome and the hospitality extended to his delegation during the visit.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
External Relations
U.S., Canada and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.