Sudan: Council of Ministers Approves the Report of Developing Tax Revenues

19 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers approved Wednesday during its regular meeting chaired by prime minister Abd Allah Hamdok the report of the team task suggested for developing and promoting tax revenues.

The report was presented by minister of finance and economic panning Dr. Ibrahim AL Badawi and taxation manage.

The report aimed at removing distortion, increases financial efforts and the proportion of tax levy

The minister of culture and information Faisal Mohamed Salih said in press statement that the proportion of tax levy in Sudan estimated at 6 percent from the national income and that he said was low comparable to the international standard that was fixed at 15 percent.

At time the council of ministers held hearing on report presented by minister of mining and energy on events erupted at some oil fields in Balila area.

The minister explains that the youth who sit in at airport area have demanded job opportunities on ground that the oil field sites located in their areas.

For his part the minister of culture and information said a government delegation from concerned departments has visited the area and met with the representatives of the youth and vowed to increase the job opportunities and finding out development projects for contributing in providing services to the area.

