Rwanda: Women Volleyball - Preseason Tourney Set for December 7

The second edition of the women's preseason volleyball tournament has been scheduled on the weekend of December 7-8 at Amahoro Stadium, Times Sport has learned.

The University of Tourism, Technology and Business Studies (UTB) team, who are also orginisers of the tournament, won the inaugural edition's title last year after edging Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) in the final.

The versity side went on to win the league title on their first attempt - first season in the league - to end RRA's seven-year dominance after winning the championship back-to-back since 2013.

Speaking to this publication, UTB head coach Silvestre Mbanza said that his side's ambition in the upcoming 2019/2020 season is to win the title of every tournament they engage in on local scene and launch a strong debut in the Women's African Volleyball Clubs Championship.

"We started training last month, and the players responded well to the demanding drills after a couple months on holidays. The hard work continues, we are ready for the new season," said Mbanza.

He added: "Right now our focus is to retain the preseason title, then from there we shift attention to the league campaign. It is going to be a long season, but we have what it takes to stay at the top of the game - and even improve."

The new women's volleyball league season gets under late next month. By press time Tuesday, the local volleyball governing body was yet to reveal the exact starting date.

