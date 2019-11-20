Rwanda: Ndayishimiye Is Gunning for More

With leaders Police resuming their Rwanda Premier League campaign against Etincelles later this week, striker Antoine Dominique Ndayishimiye has vowed to pick up from where he left off before the international break.

The 25-year-old leads the top-scorers chart with 6 goals after eight matches, and he remains the only player with a hat-trick this term, which he scored during a 3-0 win over AS Kigali earlier this month at Kigali Stadium.

The former AS Muhanga frontman, he says, wants to maintain his fine scoring form so as to help his side end their long wait for a league title since joining the topflight championship 15 years ago.

"I want to keep the scoring rhythm, and help my team to the league title," Ndashimiyime said in an interview with Times Sport on Tuesday.

"Sometimes you score in consecutive matches, and other days goals dry up. And, that is normal in football. Scoring is important, but winning as a team is the ultimate goal. I am working hard in training and I am motivated to contribute to the team's success."

Police, who lead the standing with 18 points, tally with second-placed APR, will potentially lose their top spot should APR win their fixture against Espoir on Friday.

While APR host their game at Kigali Stadium, Police will travel to Umuganda Stadium on Sunday to face Etincelles, a side that is under the tutelage of former Police tactician Innocent Seninga.

Prior to his sensational treble against AS Kigali, Ndayishimiye was largely used as a substitute and had already twice scored from the bench for Francis Haringingo's side who are one of the two unbeaten teams so far, along with 17-time champions APR.

The two sides have each won five and held (in draws) three times, while champions Rayon Sports tasted defeat once - against Sunrise on match-day 5 last month.

Rayon are fourth on the 16-team table with 15 points, trailing third-placed Mukura Victory Sports by two points.

Action resumes Thursday with new entrants Gasogi United taking on Musanze, while three matches are on the card Friday.

Match-day 9

Thursday

Gasogi Vs Musanze

Friday

Sunrise Vs Heroes

Gicumbi Vs Rayon

APR Vs Espoir

Saturday

AS Kigali Vs SC Kiyovu

Marines Vs AS Muhanga

Sunday

Bugesera Vs Mukura

Etincelles Vs Police

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/pkamasa