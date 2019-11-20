Tanzania: Total Appreciates Customers' Support

20 November 2019
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

TOTAL Tanzania has expressed its appreciation to customers for their support for the use of its products and services, pledging to continue providing the market with the best quality petroleum products with excellium.

The appreciation was expressed by Total Tanzania Managing Director, Mr Jean Francois SCHOEPP during the climax of Total Customer service week held in Dar es Salaam recently.

He said, "We are dedicating this week to you our valued customers in order to get your feedback and suggestions about our products and services so that we can meet and satisfy your needs. We appreciate and value your business over the years. Total Tanzania celebrated 50 years in the country, and this has been possible only because your loyalty and support," The Legal and Corporate Affairs Director, Marsha Msuya said, "This year's customer week theme is customer centricity.

This means we are putting our customers at the center of everything.

We want to listen and understand their needs and challenges so that we can serve them better," During the event, the company recognized and awarded their staff for the outstanding performances by giving them certificates of appreciation and other prizes.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
Business
East Africa
Company
Petroleum
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.