Tanzania: Total Appreciates Customers' Support

TOTAL Tanzania has expressed its appreciation to customers for their support for the use of its products and services, pledging to continue providing the market with the best quality petroleum products with excellium.

The appreciation was expressed by Total Tanzania Managing Director, Mr Jean Francois SCHOEPP during the climax of Total Customer service week held in Dar es Salaam recently.

He said, "We are dedicating this week to you our valued customers in order to get your feedback and suggestions about our products and services so that we can meet and satisfy your needs. We appreciate and value your business over the years. Total Tanzania celebrated 50 years in the country, and this has been possible only because your loyalty and support," The Legal and Corporate Affairs Director, Marsha Msuya said, "This year's customer week theme is customer centricity.

This means we are putting our customers at the center of everything.

We want to listen and understand their needs and challenges so that we can serve them better," During the event, the company recognized and awarded their staff for the outstanding performances by giving them certificates of appreciation and other prizes.