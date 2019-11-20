Somalia: Two Dead, 3 Wounded in Battle Between Somali Army and Al-Shabaab

19 November 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Details are coming out of fighting in Bula-Mareer area located near the district of Kuntuwaarey in Somalia's southern Lower Shabelle region on Tuesday.

The fighting came after al-Shabaab fighters launched a grenade attack on the Somali military base there, followed by direct fighting between the two sides.

There have been several reports of casualties and casualties of the fighting.

At least two soldiers were killed in the fighting, while three other civilians were injured, Shabelle sources confirmed.

There is no comment yet from government forces and the regional administration regarding the fighting.

The situation is now calm, and the battlefields are controlled by the Somali army.

Al-Shabaab is holding swathes of territory in the Lower Shabelle region and continues to stage attacks against the allied forces in the region.

