Somalia: Somaliland Police Shut Down Opposition Party Offices

19 November 2019
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The Somaliland police forces have seized Wadani party centers in Berbera and Erigavo towns amid crackdown on the opposition figures.

Members of the party's leadership have been arrested in separate spots on Monday, which has escalated political tensions in Somaliland.

The arrests came after the party's chairman, Abdirahman Irro has called for a rally against the current administration led by Muse Bihi Abdi, accusing him of delaying parliament vote.

Meanwhile, the chairman of UCID party, Feysal Ali Warabe, who spoke to the media in Hargeisa, said there are ongoing efforts to open talks between Irro and the government.

Over the past two days, tensions in Somaliland have been brewing, as a result of a recent call by opposition leader Abdirahman Irro to stage large protests to demand timely polls.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.