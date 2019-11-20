Somalia: Somaliland Police Shut Down Opposition Party Offices

The Somaliland police forces have seized Wadani party centers in Berbera and Erigavo towns amid crackdown on the opposition figures.

Members of the party's leadership have been arrested in separate spots on Monday, which has escalated political tensions in Somaliland.

The arrests came after the party's chairman, Abdirahman Irro has called for a rally against the current administration led by Muse Bihi Abdi, accusing him of delaying parliament vote.

Meanwhile, the chairman of UCID party, Feysal Ali Warabe, who spoke to the media in Hargeisa, said there are ongoing efforts to open talks between Irro and the government.

Over the past two days, tensions in Somaliland have been brewing, as a result of a recent call by opposition leader Abdirahman Irro to stage large protests to demand timely polls.