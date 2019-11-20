Somalia: Arab League Welcomes Normalization Ties Between Somalia and Kenya

The Arab League has welcomed an agreement to normalize relations between the Federal Republic of Somalia and the Republic of Kenya last week.

The General Secretariat of the Pan-Arab organization praised the leadership role played by the two heads of state, President Mohammad Abdullah Farmajo of Somalia and his Kenyan Counterpart President Uhuru Kenyatta in reaching the agreement that included actions that will be taken between the two neighboring countries.

The league in which Somalia is a member underscored that the step between two neighboring states will bring peace and security in the Horn of Africa.

President Farmajo and his counterpart, Uhuru Kenya reiterated that the bilateral ties between the two states will not be affected by the outcome of the court.

Somalia and Kenyan leaders agreed to normalize diplomatic ties during a meeting in Nairobi after months of diplomatic row instigated by disputed maritime border case which is still at the International Court of Justice.

The Hague based court postponed the case until June next year for the final verdict following a request by Kenya.

