Gambia: President Barrow Tells Seyfolu "I Am the Leader of This Country"

19 November 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Makutu Manneh

President Adama Barrow at his meeting in Fass Njaga Choi, told the Seyfolu in the Gambia that he is the leader of the country and they have to work with him.

"I am the leader of this country and you people are working under me," he said.

Barrow said Politicians are saying the Seyfolu, Governors, and Alikalos are not part of politics which he said he agreed with, but that the Seyfolu are working under the president. He added that the day he received his salary is the day the Seyfolu received their salaries.

He said the Seyfolu have to work with him and that his agenda has to be their agenda as well as the country's agenda.

"Today Gambia's agenda is President Barrow," he said.

He further said that the work he has done in the Gambia within 3 years has not been done in 52 years.

He said in the area of road construction, within 52 years only 750km roads were built, adding that within 3 years he is building 400km roads of road network in the Gambia.

"What I am doing in Banjul within these 3years has not been done in 52 years," he said.

Barrow said he is not touring the country because of politics but to talk with the people of The Gambia, to know their problems and find solutions to them.

He said he is also embarking on the tour to inform Gambians about his programmes and plans. President Barrow said he has established many commissions in the Gambia because Gambians requested for them, adding that no viewer and listener could have believed that what witnesses said at the commissions had occurred in The Gambia.

President Barrow is on a nationwide tour which will last for 20days commencing on 18th November and ending on 7th December 2019.

The tour is a constitutional requirement as stated in section 222 (15) of the 1997 constitution of the Republic of The Gambia.

