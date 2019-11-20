Gambia: All Eyes On the Budget

Yesterday the Minister of Finance has told the deputies where money will be derived from, how much is to be allocated to each Ministry and what it is to be used for.

That is why Gambians should take interest in monitoring what is being done at the National Assembly.

This is the Third budgetary session under the Barrow administration. Foroyaa will be able to map out the trend of the budget and follow the deliberations of the deputies to shed more light on the priorities of the Government and gauge its performance.