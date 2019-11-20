South Africa: Asa Back Skhosana to Save Sascoc's Sinking Ship

Cape Town — The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) Council will elect a new vice-president and a board member this weekend.

Athletics South Africa (ASA) released a statement on Wednesday backing their president Aleck Skhosana to "save the sinking ship that Sascoc is".

"... We are way too confident that a majority vote for Skhosana as vice president will bring the urgency and stability needed to control the downward spiral of the once revered Olympic body," said the press release.

"ASA believes that currently both the delivery and quality on standards and expectations at Sascoc are unacceptable. Federations need a leadership that will respect them and make them part of the decisions and not isolate or take the constituency for granted.

"We need a SASCOC that understands that each sporting code is unique and that a blanket approach to every problem and situation is what has sunk the organisation to its low ebb. We fully trust that as our nominee, an elected Skhosana will be a leader for all who will bring back the confidence needed in the Sascoc board, respected by athletes, coaches, managers, and sponsors and attract potential sponsors.

"It is without doubt that, while we don't agree with the selection of athletes for joy rides, the time has come for restructuring and improvement at Sascoc. We need a robust discussion of the selection criteria which we believe the Sascoc leadership is approaching the wrong way.

"Athletes and South Africa are looking to us as federations at the Special General Meeting to vote for change and a leadership that will seek sporting excellence at every opportunity," the press release ended.

- Athletics South Africa

Source: Sport24