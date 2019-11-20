Sudan: Minister of Youth Meets Qatari Ambassador

19 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Minister of Youth and Sports, Walla Isaam Al-Boushi met, Wednsday, the Qatari Ambassador to Sudan, Abdul Rahman Bin Ali Al-Kibissi.

The meeting discussed the bilateral relations and the joint cooperation in youth and sports field.

