Sudan: U.S. Charge d'Affaires Affirms His Country's Support to Transitional Government

19 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Al-Fasher — The US Charge d'Affaires to Sudan, Brian Shukan, affirmed during his visit Tuesday to Al-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur State, his country's support to the transitional government in Sudan until it realizes the aspired change.

He said that the US Embassy in Khartoum has engaged in a series of meetings with the sovereign council, the cabinet and the activists for strengthening the relations and cooperation between the two sides.

The US Charge d'Affaires has touched on the aid that his country has been providing to Sudan at the cost of 350 million dollars.

He described his meeting with the Wali (governor) of North Darfur State as good and fruitful and enabled him to recognize the change that the Sudanese revolution has brought to the situation in Darfur.

He expressed his pleasure over the warm welcome and hospitality extended to his delegation during the visit, which he said was the first to Darfur.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
External Relations
U.S., Canada and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.