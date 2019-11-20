Sudan: U.S. Charge d'Affaires Affirms His Country's Support to Transitional Government

Al-Fasher — The US Charge d'Affaires to Sudan, Brian Shukan, affirmed during his visit Tuesday to Al-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur State, his country's support to the transitional government in Sudan until it realizes the aspired change.

He said that the US Embassy in Khartoum has engaged in a series of meetings with the sovereign council, the cabinet and the activists for strengthening the relations and cooperation between the two sides.

The US Charge d'Affaires has touched on the aid that his country has been providing to Sudan at the cost of 350 million dollars.

He described his meeting with the Wali (governor) of North Darfur State as good and fruitful and enabled him to recognize the change that the Sudanese revolution has brought to the situation in Darfur.

He expressed his pleasure over the warm welcome and hospitality extended to his delegation during the visit, which he said was the first to Darfur.