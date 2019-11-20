Egypt: Organization of Sudanese Refugees Abroad in Egypt Submit Memo to UN Official

19 November 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — the Sudanese Refugees Abroad Organization - Egypt's Branch, Tuesday handed over a memorandum on the situation of the rights of Sudanese refugees in Egypt and other countries, and the conditions and difficulties they face in order to achieve their goals in finding a safe place especially as they were subjected to pressure during the period of the past regime.

The head of the Sudanese Human Rights Abroad Organization, Sharif Khamis Yagoub al- Nur, noted that the UN official has welcomed the Memo, and stressed the necessity of communication between the UN and the organization, adding that we can work together to improve the refugees situation any where.

She added that they give due concern to issues of refugees in Egypt and all countries.

The Organization of the Refugees Abroad is one of the most important public organizations in protection of the Sudan's rights abroad.

