Sudan: Army Officer Wounded in Central Darfur Clash

Um Dukhun — A Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) lieutenant was wounded in a clash unidentified gunmen in Um Dukhun locality in Central Darfur on Sunday, during a campaign of disarmament. Residents are complaining about unfair distributions of fuel, flour and land ownership in the town.

Majdi Abdelmumin, media secretary of the Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) of Um Dukhun told Radio Dabanga that gunmen riding motorcycles opened fire on the SAF force and injured Lt Abdelbasit El Siddig, who was later taken to Nyala for treatment. He confirmed that the incident took place in the area between Taham and Abu Garadil. He also confirmed that the Sudanese army forces managed to arrest some of the attackers while the others fled.

Unfair commodity distribution

Magdi Abdel Mo'men told Radio Dabanga that there have been manipulations and abuses regarding the distribution of fuel, flour and real estate property in the town. He attributed the unfair distribution to the affiliates of the deep state.

He pointed out that one piece of bread has been soared. For these reasons, he demanded the dismissal of all the leaders and the officials of the former regime including the executive director and the head of the local administration in the town.

Khartoum

The economist Dr Rashid Ibrahim stated that smuggling constitutes one of the biggest problems that impedes the transfer of wheat from the centre to the states, which led to frequent crises in a number of states.

He explained that wheat has been smuggled from Sudan to some neighbouring countries. He also added that some bakeries' owners selling the subsidised wheat on the black market instead of selling it to the people. He stressed that the government must exercise its authority so that it can control and monitor wheat transportation and border control.

He explained that the subsidised Sudanese wheat is sold at twice its price in Sudan's in the neighbouring countries.