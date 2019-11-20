Sudan Peace Talks Could Be Delayed

Khartoum — On Monday, the spokesman for Sudan's Sovereign Council, Mohamed El Faki, stated that the second round of negotiations between the government and the armed movements will take place on 21 November. However, the Deputy Secretary General of the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF), Yasir Arman, could not confirm whether or not the negotiations will start at the specified date.

El Faki told Sky News Arabia that the government side is preparing for the next round, and will go to the capital of South Sudan, Juba, next Thursday, however there have been reports of a possible postponement of the start date of the upcoming negotiation between Sudan's transitional government and the armed movements in the South Sudan capital Juba.

SRF deputy secretary general, Yasir Arman clarified that the Front is currently meeting to discuss the upcoming round of negotiations in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa. "We cannot confirm the starting date of the negotiations", said Arman.

Border issue

Sudan's Sovereign Council headed by Lt Gen El Burhan held a meeting in which they decided to postpone the demarcation of the borders in the states, especially the disputed borders, as a gesture of goodwill regarding the ongoing peace talks with armed movements in Juba. The meeting also stressed the necessity to control all maps that show the borders of Sudan with other bordering countries and there should be no map unless the Border Commission approves it.

The meeting also emphasised the necessity of establishing the National Border Council with the participation of a number of relevant ministries to work side by side with the Border Commission to prepare a solid and full demarcation of the borders. It also instructed the support of the Border Commission so that it can play its role properly because the Commission is the official body that entrusted to define the Sudan's actual borders.