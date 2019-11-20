Sudan Peace Talks Could Be Delayed

19 November 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — On Monday, the spokesman for Sudan's Sovereign Council, Mohamed El Faki, stated that the second round of negotiations between the government and the armed movements will take place on 21 November. However, the Deputy Secretary General of the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF), Yasir Arman, could not confirm whether or not the negotiations will start at the specified date.

El Faki told Sky News Arabia that the government side is preparing for the next round, and will go to the capital of South Sudan, Juba, next Thursday, however there have been reports of a possible postponement of the start date of the upcoming negotiation between Sudan's transitional government and the armed movements in the South Sudan capital Juba.

SRF deputy secretary general, Yasir Arman clarified that the Front is currently meeting to discuss the upcoming round of negotiations in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa. "We cannot confirm the starting date of the negotiations", said Arman.

Border issue

Sudan's Sovereign Council headed by Lt Gen El Burhan held a meeting in which they decided to postpone the demarcation of the borders in the states, especially the disputed borders, as a gesture of goodwill regarding the ongoing peace talks with armed movements in Juba. The meeting also stressed the necessity to control all maps that show the borders of Sudan with other bordering countries and there should be no map unless the Border Commission approves it.

The meeting also emphasised the necessity of establishing the National Border Council with the participation of a number of relevant ministries to work side by side with the Border Commission to prepare a solid and full demarcation of the borders. It also instructed the support of the Border Commission so that it can play its role properly because the Commission is the official body that entrusted to define the Sudan's actual borders.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
Conflict
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.