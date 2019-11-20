Nigeria: Niniola, Tubaba, Others Sing for Rights of Nigerian Children

20 November 2019
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Sola Charles

Top Nigerian artistes including Niniola, TuBaba, Chidinma, Timi Dakolo, Umar M. Sheriff and Cobhams Asuquo are releasing a song

titled "For Every Child," on Wednesday, 20th November 2019, in commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, CRC.

The special song features children singing with the artists to call for every Nigerian child's rights to be respected.

"With this song, we are urging all people to call for every right for every child. Every Nigerian child deserves a fair chance to a safe and healthy future and to fulfill their dreams," said Peter Hawkins, UNICEF Nigeria Representative.

UNICEF Nigeria is also launching an app where children can find the CRC and other materials related to their rights.

The event takes place at 9.30 am prompt at the GSS Garki Festival road (now Moshood Abiola way, just before UTC Area 8).

vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Entertainment
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Selling Residency, Citizenship to Boost Coffers
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Mugabe's Family Ordered to Register 'Billion-Dollar' Estate
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.