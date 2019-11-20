Sudan: Ayesha Affirms Concern On Building a Community Free From Drugs

Khartoum — Member of Sovereign Council Ayesha Musa AL Sayed has affirmed concern on building a community free from drugs and all passive phenomena in order of boosting sustainable development in the country.

Ayesha praised the higher committee for combating drugs representing Khartoum applied college during meeting with its delegation head by Adil Ahmed in her office on Tuesday at the Republican Palace.

Ayesha says she appreciates the sacrifices of the committee and its leading to youth during December revolution.

The head of the delegation Ahmed said in a press statement following the meeting that the project of combating drugs launches under the slogan "our hands are for the country."

The project he said targeted students in schools and universities as they represent the future of the nation through their active participation in social services.

He said the events of the project would be started on December 12 in commemoration to December revolution and would end by the annual marathon of Al Ginad on January 11, 20202.