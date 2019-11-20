Sudan: Cabinet Hears Report On Addis Ababa Meetings On Renaissance Dam

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers heared in its regular meeting which was chaired by the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, a report of thr Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources about the recent meetings of the technical committees for the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam which took place in Addis Ababa.

The Minister of Culture and Information, Faisal Mohamed Salih, said in a press statement that those meetings were aimed to solving thecontroversial issues between the three countries, disclosing that the Minister of Irrigation and Water Resouces stated that the meeting was positive and achieved a noticeable breakthrough.

He indicated that there were two controversial points represented in the filling of the dam and size of annual use of the dam's water.

The minister said that discussion would continue in the remaining three meetings of the technical committees and that there is a hope to reach agreement over the differences.