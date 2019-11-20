Sudan: Tawer Affirms Support to Al-Nilain's Medical Physics Department

Khartoum — Member of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Professor Siddiq Tawer, has affirmed the government support to Al-Nelein University's Department of Medical Physics to carry out its full role.

He described as successful the memorandum of understanding signed between the International Hospitals Group and the universities of Al-Nelein and Sudan, adding that the agreement would avail employment opportunities and remove the impediments facing recruitment.

Addressing a ceremony held for celebrating the International Day of Medical Physics, organized by Al-Nelein University on Tuesday, Professor Tawer has pointed to the outstanding scientific position of Al-Nelein University, noting that it has given the first martyr in the December Revolution as it was a supporter of the uprising until the change was achieved.