Sudan: Hamdouk to Visit Port Sudan On Thursday

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdouk will resume his announced visits to states by visiting the Red Sea and Kassala states on next Thursday.

Minister of Culture and Infornmation, the Official Government Spokesman, Faisal Mohammed Salih revealed in press statements that a federal delegation chaired by Maulana, Hassan Sheikh Idris, the member of the Soveregnty Council accompanied by Interior, Culture and Information and Infrastructure Ministers will visit Port Sudan, today, Tuesday.

The minister outlined that the Prime Minister will visit the city on Thursday, a visit announced earlier, but gained wide intention following the recent events occurred in Port Sudan on Thursday, Nov 21.